Lumicell shines a light on residual breast cancer with FDA approvals

Lumicell Inc. sees a brighter future now that it has secured U.S. FDA approval for both its new drug application for Lumisight (pegulicianine) optical imaging agent and premarket approval for the Lumicell direct visualization system . The company markets the two together as the Lumisystem to detect and resect residual breast cancer. Newton, Mass.-based Lumicell expects the Lumisystem will be available in the fourth quarter of 2024, Lumicell President and Chief Operating Officer Howard Hechler told BioWorld.