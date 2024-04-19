MDMA Annual Meeting

Compliance concerns driving more due diligence in med-tech M&As

Companies that buy other companies know perfectly well that they may acquire a few headaches in the process, but recent enforcement trends are making the acquiring companies more careful about acquisitions. Regulatory attorney Jennifer Bragg told an audience at this year’s meeting of the Medical Device Manufacturers Association (MDMA) that the smarter companies are doing their due diligence before approaching the target company, an exercise that could ultimately dissuade the would-be acquirer of the wisdom of the transaction.