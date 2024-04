MDMA Annual Meeting

UK considering mutual recognition for FDA device reviews

Reliance may be the regulatory buzzword of the moment, but mutual recognition agreements between regulators are much more near and dear to the hearts of device makers. Richard Phillips, director of strategy for Association of British Health Tech Industries Ltd., told an audience of device makers that the U.K. is considering recognition of devices approved and cleared by the FDA, although Phillips said such recognition for 510(k) devices might be less than a simple exercise.