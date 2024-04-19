BioWorld - Friday, April 19, 2024
South Korea approves first AI software to assess knee arthritis

April 19, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Crescom Co. Ltd., of Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, gained domestic approval for its AI-powered software to grade knee osteoarthritis, dubbed MediAI-OA, while launching a new AI-mobile platform, Onzaram, to help manage child growth care.
