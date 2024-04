FDA adcom backs MRD as new endpoint in multiple myeloma trials

By a unanimous 12-0 vote, the U.S. FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee concluded that new evidence support the use of minimal residual disease (MRD) as an accelerated approval endpoint in multiple myeloma (MM) clinical trials. The FDA will now consider the recommendation, which, if incorporated into future studies, could dramatically shorten some drug developer timelines and offer more options for treating the aggressive bone marrow cancer.