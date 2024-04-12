Samsung Bioepis wins nod for Korea’s first Stelara biosimilar

Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., of Incheon, South Korea, is the latest to announce a win in the biosimilar space, gaining MFDS approval of Epyztek (SB-17) as the country’s first biosimilar to Stelara (ustekinumab, Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc.) on April 11.