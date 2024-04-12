BioWorld - Friday, April 12, 2024
Samsung Bioepis wins nod for Korea’s first Stelara biosimilar

April 12, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., of Incheon, South Korea, is the latest to announce a win in the biosimilar space, gaining MFDS approval of Epyztek (SB-17) as the country’s first biosimilar to Stelara (ustekinumab, Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc.) on April 11.
