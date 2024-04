Ultragenyx’s Angelman prospect scores in phase I/II

Wall Street may not have responded as positively as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. would have liked after the firm unveiled new data from the phase I/II study with GTX-102 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome (AS). Patients in expansion cohorts A & B treated with a set dose and regimen of the intrathecally delivered antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) showed rapid and clinically meaningful improvement across multiple domains.