Preclinical convulsions in rabbits halt Neumora’s phase I

Preclinical data of rabbits having convulsions has prompted the U.S. FDA to place a clinical hold on Neumora Therapeutics Inc.’s phase I study of NMRA-266 in healthy adults. Neumora said about 30 participants had been dosed so far in the single ascending and multiple ascending dose study, with no evidence of convulsions seen.