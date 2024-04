Rx trial innovation center opens at US FDA

To take clinical trial innovation to the next level, the U.S. FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) is opening the CDER Center for Clinical Trial Innovation. The center, known as C3TI, “will be a central hub within CDER to support the implementation of innovative approaches to clinical trial design and conduct,” said Kevin Bugin, CDER’s lead for C3TI and deputy director of operations in the Office of New Drugs.