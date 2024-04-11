BioWorld - Thursday, April 11, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

Biosimilars coming into their own in China, despite concerns

April 10, 2024
By Ruchita Kumar, Sudha Saryu Malhotra, and Mari Serebrov
No Comments
The timing is ripe for a robust biosimilar market in China, given the rapid increase of novel biologics approved to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases in the country over the past decade and the looming patent cliffs for several established biologics. As of December, the NMPA had approved more than 20 biosimilars that were developed in China. Most of those referenced just two biologics – Roche AG’s cancer drug Avastin (bevacizumab) and Abbvie Inc.’s immunology drug Humira (adalimumab). In 2022, the oncology and immunology biosimilar market in China garnered sales of about $2 billion, according to Clarivate estimates. To reach their full potential in China though, biosimilars must win over prescribers and patients.
BioWorld Regulatory Cancer Immune Biosimilar Asia-Pacific China NMPA