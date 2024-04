FDA: Would a new endpoint for accelerated approvals in MM work?

The U.S. FDA thinks using minimal residual disease as an endpoint for accelerated approval in new therapies to treat multiple myeloma (MM) might just be an idea whose time has come. The FDA now wants to know what its Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee thinks about it, so the agency has convened a meeting of the committee for a deep dive into the subject on April 12.