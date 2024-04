Cancer

Betta Pharmaceuticals reports a highly potent and selective KRAS G12D inhibitor

Results of preclinical studies with a highly potent KRAS (G12D mutant) inhibitor for the treatment of cancer were recently reported by researchers from Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. BPI-501836 displayed higher inhibitory activity at KRAS G12D, when compared to the reference compound (IC50=0.25 and 2.4 nM, respectively) in NanoBRET assays.