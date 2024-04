Infection

Soligenix’s vaccine for Sudan ebolavirus granted orphan drug designation in US

The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to the active ingredient in Soligenix Inc.’s Suvax, a subunit protein vaccine of recombinantly expressed Sudan ebolavirus (SUDV) glycoprotein, for the prevention and post-exposure prophylaxis against SUDV infection. SUDV is a type of ebolavirus for which there is no current treatment or vaccine.