Musculoskeletal

FDA grants orphan drug designation to BLR Bio candidate for systemic sclerosis

April 12, 2024
BLR Bio LLC announced that the U.S. FDA has granted orphan drug designation to BLR-200, the company’s investigational therapy for the treatment of systemic sclerosis (SSc).
