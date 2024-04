Neurology/Psychiatric

Harmony Biosciences enters licensing agreement with Bioprojet for OX2 receptor agonist

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. has announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Bioprojet Pharma SAS to develop, manufacture and commercialize TPM-1116, a highly potent and selective oral orexin OX2 receptor agonist that will be evaluated for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep/wake disorders.