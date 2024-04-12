BioWorld - Friday, April 12, 2024
Cancer

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical describes new USP1 inhibitors

April 12, 2024
Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. has identified ubiquitin carboxyl-terminal hydrolase 1 (USP1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
