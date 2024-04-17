BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Alzheimer's disease
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, April 17, 2024
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Edgewise phase Ib data promising in Becker muscular dystrophy
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Edgewise phase Ib data promising in Becker muscular dystrophy
April 16, 2024
By
Lee Landenberger
No Comments
With no drugs approved by the U.S. FDA for treating Becker muscular dystrophy, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. reported positive two-year, phase Ib data looking at patients’ ability to physically function, plus biomarker data.
BioWorld
Clinical
Musculoskeletal
Small molecule