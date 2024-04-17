BioWorld - Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Eubiologics wins WHO prequalification for oral cholera vaccine

April 16, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
South Korea’s Eubiologics Co. Ltd. said it gained the World Health Organization’s (WHO) prequalification designation on April 16 for its simplified oral cholera vaccine, approved as Euvichol-S.
