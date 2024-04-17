BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Alzheimer's disease
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, April 17, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
See today's BioWorld Asia
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Radiopharma glioma imaging agent fast-tracked as Telix preps NDA
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Radiopharma glioma imaging agent fast-tracked as Telix preps NDA
April 16, 2024
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
The U.S. FDA granted fast track designation to Telix Pharmaceutical Ltd.’s TLX101-CDx for glioma imaging as the firm prepares to file its NDA in the first half of 2024, a Telix spokesperson told
BioWorld
.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
Regulatory
Cancer
Imaging
Asia-Pacific
Australia
U.S.
FDA