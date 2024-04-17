BioWorld - Wednesday, April 17, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTechSee today's BioWorld AsiaSee today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Radiopharma glioma imaging agent fast-tracked as Telix preps NDA

April 16, 2024
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
The U.S. FDA granted fast track designation to Telix Pharmaceutical Ltd.’s TLX101-CDx for glioma imaging as the firm prepares to file its NDA in the first half of 2024, a Telix spokesperson told BioWorld.
BioWorld BioWorld MedTech BioWorld Asia Regulatory Cancer Imaging Asia-Pacific Australia U.S. FDA