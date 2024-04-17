BioWorld - Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Neurocrine advances Nxera’s NBI-1117568 in schizophrenia

April 16, 2024
By Tamra Sami
Nxera Pharma Co. Ltd. announced that its partner, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., is advancing NBI-1117568 to phase II trials for treatment of schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders.
