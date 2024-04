Infection

Researchers find similarities, but also differences, in long COVID subtypes

In a study from the PHOSP-COVID and ISARIC-4C consortia in the UK, researchers have discovered inflammatory processes taking place during what is termed “long COVID.” Long COVID is defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) as the continuation or development of new symptoms for 3 or more months after the initial SARS-CoV-2 infection. It is estimated that 1 in 10 SARS-CoV-2 infections results in long COVID, thus affecting about 65 million people worldwide.