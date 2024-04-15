Infection

Preclinical characterization of new triaromatic pleuromutilin antibiotic candidate

A team from the University of Southern Denmark has reported the discovery of a novel triaromatic pleuromutilin antibiotic candidate for the treatment of gram-positive bacterial infections. Hit evaluation and optimization of previously reported drug-like pleuromutilin conjugates with broad antibacterial activity led to the identification of compound [I] as the most potent and easily synthesizable antibiotic lead.