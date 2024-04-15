BioWorld - Monday, April 15, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

HSN-003839, a potent and selective USP21 inhibitor with durable antitumor efficacy in vivo

April 15, 2024
No Comments
HSN-003839 is a ubiquitin carboxyl-terminal hydrolase 21 (USP21) inhibitor discovered by Beijing Pharscin Innobio Co. Ltd. and being developed as a novel anticancer agent.
BioWorld Science Conferences New compound American Association for Cancer Research Cancer