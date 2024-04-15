BioWorld - Monday, April 15, 2024
Biomarkers

PDZK1 sensitizes TNBC cells to EGFR inhibitor erlotinib

April 15, 2024
Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) is highly expressed in several cancer types, including triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
BioWorld Science Conferences Biomarkers American Association for Cancer Research Cancer