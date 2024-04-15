BioWorld - Monday, April 15, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/Psychiatric

Shandong Ruzhi Biomedical Technology divulges compounds for neurodegenerative, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disorders

April 15, 2024
No Comments
Shandong Ruzhi Biomedical Technology Co. Ltd. has synthesized compounds reported to be useful for the treatment of neurodegeneration, cardiovascular disorders and cerebrovascular disorders.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents