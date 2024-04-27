BioWorld - Saturday, April 27, 2024
Billiontoone test reduces need for Rhogam in 40% of Rh-negative pregnancies

April 26, 2024
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
In March, the U.S. FDA reported a major shortage of Rhogam, the anti-D immune globulin most widely used to prevent Rh factor incompatibility in pregnancy. Without treatment, second and subsequent pregnancies can be endangered by antibodies created by the mother. With the shortage, the standard treatment of two shots for all pregnant females with Rh-negative blood can be challenging, but Billiontoone Inc.’s Unity prenatal test can eliminate the need for the immune globulin treatment in 40% of these pregnancies.
