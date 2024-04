US FDA announces quintet of class I recalls

Device recalls may seem an ordinary fact of life, given that some are declared for reasons as innocuous as a change of labeling, but the five device recalls announced by the U.S. FDA April 24 and 25 include one product withdrawal. The recall for the Nimbus series of infusion pumps and administration sets by Infutronix LLC cited instances in which patients were subjected to out-of-specification analgesia flow rates, and the company has seen fit to remove the existing inventory from the market.