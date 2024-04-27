BioWorld - Saturday, April 27, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Patents

Siva builds IP for cough measurement system originally developed by Bayer

April 26, 2024
By Simon Kerton
In what represents just the third PCT filing to have been published in the name of Zurich, Switzerland-based Siva Health AG, protection is sought for a computer-implemented method of classifying an individual suffering from chronic cough.
BioWorld MedTech Artificial intelligence Respiratory Diagnostics Europe U.S. Patents