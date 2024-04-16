BioWorld - Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Immuno-oncology

Cancervax announces discovery of bispecific antibody vaccine for Ewing sarcoma

April 16, 2024
A research team at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), funded by Cancervax Inc., has created a promising new bispecific antibody vaccine for treating recurrent Ewing sarcoma.
