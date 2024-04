Cancer

3HP-2827, a highly selective FGFR2 inhibitor with superior antitumor efficacy in FGFR2-altered models

With the aim of overcoming drug resistance and reducing the toxicities associated with pan-fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitors, scientists from 3H Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. developed a highly selective and potent small-molecule inhibitor of FGFR2, 3HP-2827, to be developed for the treatment of FGFR2‑driven solid tumors.