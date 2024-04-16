BioWorld - Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Neurology/Psychiatric

TAAR1-Gs/Gq dual-pathway agonist shows superior antipsychotic-like activity in preclinical models

April 16, 2024
Trace amine-associated receptor 1 (TAAR1) is a member of the G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) TAAR family, which has been shown to be enriched in the central nervous system and periphery. TAAR1 can couple to diverse G protein subtypes, including Gs, Gq and Gi. Shandong University investigators have recently reported the discovery of a novel TAAR1 agonist as an antipsychotic drug candidate.
