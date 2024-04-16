BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Aging
Alzheimer's disease
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeks
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Chinese researchers patent new compounds for HIV
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
HIV/AIDS
Chinese researchers patent new compounds for HIV
April 16, 2024
No Comments
Scientists at Jisikai (Suzhou) Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Yaopharma Co. Ltd. have disclosed polycyclic
N
-heterocyclic ketone compounds reported to be useful for the treatment of HIV infection.
BioWorld Science
HIV/AIDS
Patents