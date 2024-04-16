BioWorld - Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
HIV/AIDS

Chinese researchers patent new compounds for HIV

April 16, 2024
No Comments
Scientists at Jisikai (Suzhou) Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Yaopharma Co. Ltd. have disclosed polycyclic N-heterocyclic ketone compounds reported to be useful for the treatment of HIV infection.
BioWorld Science HIV/AIDS Patents