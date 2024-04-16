BioWorld - Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Scientists at Oncopia and University of Michigan divulge new SMARCA2 and SMARCA4 degradation inducers

April 16, 2024
No Comments
Researchers at Oncopia Therapeutics Inc. (dba Proteovant Therapeutics Inc.) and University of Michigan have synthesized proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) compounds comprising a Von Hippel-Lindau disease tumor suppressor (VHL) binding moiety covalently linked to a probable global transcription activator SNF2L2 (SMARCA2; BAF190B; SNF2-α) and/or transcription activator BRG1 (SMARCA4; BAF190A; SNF2-β) targeting moiety through a linker.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents