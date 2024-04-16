Scientists at Oncopia and University of Michigan divulge new SMARCA2 and SMARCA4 degradation inducers
April 16, 2024
Researchers at Oncopia Therapeutics Inc. (dba Proteovant Therapeutics Inc.) and University of Michigan have synthesized proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) compounds comprising a Von Hippel-Lindau disease tumor suppressor (VHL) binding moiety covalently linked to a probable global transcription activator SNF2L2 (SMARCA2; BAF190B; SNF2-α) and/or transcription activator BRG1 (SMARCA4; BAF190A; SNF2-β) targeting moiety through a linker.