BioWorld - Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Endocrine/Metabolic

Guangzhou Vinnocent Pharmaceutical presents new inhibitors of CYP11B1 and CYP11B2

April 16, 2024
Guangzhou Vinnocent Pharmaceutical Ltd. has divulged cytochrome P450 11B1, mitochondrial (CYP11B1; steroid 11-β-monooxygenase) and cytochrome P450 11B2, mitochondrial (CYP11B2; aldosterone synthase; ALDOS) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of anxiety disorders, Cushing syndrome, cancer, diabetic nephropathy, fibromyalgia, heart failure, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH; metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis [MASH]) and obesity, among others.
