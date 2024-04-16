BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Endocrine/Metabolic
Guangzhou Vinnocent Pharmaceutical presents new inhibitors of CYP11B1 and CYP11B2
April 16, 2024
Guangzhou Vinnocent Pharmaceutical Ltd. has divulged cytochrome P450 11B1, mitochondrial (CYP11B1; steroid 11-β-monooxygenase) and cytochrome P450 11B2, mitochondrial (CYP11B2; aldosterone synthase; ALDOS) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of anxiety disorders, Cushing syndrome, cancer, diabetic nephropathy, fibromyalgia, heart failure, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH; metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis [MASH]) and obesity, among others.
