Biopharma deals March 2024

March biopharma deals edge up to $8B, M&As jump to $22B

In March, biopharma deals reached $8.29 billion, slightly higher than February’s $7.76 billion. Meanwhile, biopharma M&As amounted to $22 billion for the month. In terms of volume, March saw 104 biopharma deals, up from the 100 recorded in February, yet lower than January’s 158 and the 2023 monthly average of 115 deals.