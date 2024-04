Newco news

Series A readies Rxcell's iPSC-derived photoreceptors for clinic

On the heels of a $4.6 million series A round in December 2023, cell therapy company Rxcell Inc. is planning to raise another $15 million in 2024 to take its iPSC-derived photoreceptors to the clinic for retinitis pigmentosa and other degenerative diseases of the retina.