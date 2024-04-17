BioWorld - Wednesday, April 17, 2024
China advances semaglutide biosimilars, Jiuyuan seeks NMPA nod

April 16, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Follow-on biologic makers in China have been working to capitalize on looming patent cliffs of blockbuster biologics. Advancing biosimilars of denosumab (Prolia/Xgeva; Amgen Inc.) and semaglutide are the latest examples.
