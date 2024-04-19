BioWorld - Friday, April 19, 2024
Cancer

Origenis describes new CDK9 inhibitors

April 18, 2024
Origenis GmbH has identified cyclin-dependent kinase 9 (CDK9) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of autoimmune disease, cancer, obesity, diabetes, viral infections, cardiovascular disorders and inflammatory disorders.
