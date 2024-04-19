BioWorld - Friday, April 19, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Musculoskeletal

Pfizer discovers new SIK inhibitors

April 18, 2024
No Comments
Pfizer Inc. has described serine/threonine-protein kinase (SIK) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of arthritis, cancer, osteoporosis, atherosclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and pain.
BioWorld Science Musculoskeletal Patents