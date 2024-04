Biopharma regulatory actions and approvals March 2024

US FDA makes history with 30 drugs approved in March

In March, the U.S. FDA approved 30 new drugs, marking the highest monthly count in BioWorld’s records. The previous highest month of June 2020, with 29 FDA approvals, is followed by November 2017’s 27 approvals. In 2023, the FDA greenlit an average of about 16 drugs per month, 12.5 in 2022, and 17 in both 2021 and 2020. The surge in March marks a 173% increase from the 11 drugs approved in February.