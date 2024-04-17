BioWorld - Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Yuhan-Sorrento’s cancer-focused Immuneoncia targets Kosdaq IPO

April 17, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Immuneoncia Therapeutics Inc., a joint venture between South Korea’s Yuhan Corp. and San Diego-based Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., is looking to list on the Korea Exchange, having recently passed local technology evaluation.
