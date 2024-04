Phase II PD data from Sage: Precedent set for dalzanemdor?

After Sage Therapeutics Inc. reported a phase II failure with oral dalzanemdor, also known as SAGE-718, in mild cognitive impairment related to Parkinson’s disease (PD), Wall Street’s eyes turned to ongoing mid-stage efforts with the same N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor-positive allosteric modulator in Huntington’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.