Lilly’s GLP-1/GIP tirzepatide clears sleep apnea phase III hurdle

Eli Lilly and Co. is planning to file for U.S. FDA approval later this year after reporting that tirzepatide met all primary and key secondary endpoints in two phase III trials in obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Assuming approval, tirzepatide could become the first drug approved specifically for OSA, while providing potential entry access for Medicare Part D coverage, which is denied for the GLP-1 class of drugs approved as obesity medications.