Alvotech-Teva biosimilar approved, impact of negotiations looms

Having addressed the manufacturing issues that resulted in a few complete response letters, Alvotech Holdings SA and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.’s biosimilars partnership is now on a roll, with the U.S. FDA approving the team’s second biosimilar, Selarsdi, less than two months after approving the first one, Simlandi, as an adalimumab interchangeable.