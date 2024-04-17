BioWorld - Wednesday, April 17, 2024
EMA workshop signals support for psychedelics

April 17, 2024
By Nuala Moran
“The development of psychedelic medicines should adhere to the current European regulatory framework, at both the pan-European and member state level. It is imperative that developers understand and thoroughly apply the regulatory guidance and requirements that are in place.” That was the somewhat discouraging opening statement at the stakeholder workshop convened by the EMA to discuss the development and therapeutic use of psychedelic substances to address unmet medical needs in the area of mental health.
