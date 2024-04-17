BioWorld - Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Theolytics hauls in $23.7M for oncolytic virus drug THEO-260

April 17, 2024
By Nuala Moran
Oncolytic virus specialist Theolytics Ltd. has raised £19 million (US$23.7 million) in its latest financing round, as it prepares to start phase I development of the lead product, THEO-260, later this year.
BioWorld Financings Cancer Oncolytic Europe