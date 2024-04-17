BioWorld - Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Patents

Alva Health issued patent for wearable stroke prediction system

April 17, 2024
By Simon Kerton
In what represents its first patenting, Alva Health Inc. has been granted protection for a method for detecting stroke from falls using a combination of wearable motion sensors and artificial intelligence.
