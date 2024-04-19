BioWorld - Friday, April 19, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Nankai University describes new harringtonine derivatives for cancer

April 19, 2024
No Comments
Nankai University has identified harringtonine derivatives reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents