Cancer

Pancreatic cancer cells' interaction with macrophages induces cachexia

Cross-talk between macrophages and tumor cells could modulate cachexia in pancreatic cancer patients. A group of scientists from the University of Oklahoma has discovered a new pathway that promoted muscle wasting after the recruitment of this immune cell in the tumor microenvironment, activating cachexia-inducing factors. Macrophage depletion and the inhibition of this signaling could be developed as a therapeutic target for this condition.