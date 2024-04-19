Cerevel undersell? Bombshell Parkinson’s phase III with tavapadon

Cerevel Therapeutics Inc.’s positive results from the long-shot pivotal phase III Tempo-3 trial with tavapadon – the first D1/D5 receptor partial agonist being studied as a once-daily treatment for Parkinson’s disease – added gravy to the $8.7 billion takeover by Abbvie Inc., disclosed late last year. The buyout’s centerpiece was the late-stage asset emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic M4 receptor, touted as a potential best-in-class, next-generation antipsychotic for schizophrenia, which strikes more than 5 million people in the G7 (U.S., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.K. and Japan).